Image copyright Martin Cavaney Image caption Pembroke Castle has been evacuated after an "unknown substance" was discovered

Pembroke Castle has been closed while an unknown package is investigated by police.

Officers were called to Castle Terrace at around 13:00 BST on Friday after the discovery and the castle was shut for the day.

Dyfed Powys Police said it does not believe there is a risk to the public.

A spokesman said "precautions are being taken" after an item which potentially contained an unknown substance was found.

"There will be a high presence of emergency services as the item is investigated," he added.