Image copyright Alan Evans Image caption A fire broke out at a house in Mansel Street, Burry Port, on Tuesday morning

A 16-year-old girl has been charged with arson with intent to endanger life after a house fire.

Firefighters tackled a blaze described as "well alight" at a property in Mansel Street, Burry Port, on Tuesday morning.

A female casualty was taken to hospital, Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.

The girl, from Llanelli, Carmarthenshire, is due to appear at Llanelli Magistrates' Court on Friday.