Tributes have been paid to a young Welsh boxer who was found dead in Greece.

William Hughes, 20, died on the island of Corfu while celebrating the end of his first year at university.

The boxer, from Mumbles, Swansea, was a protegee of former world champion Enzo Maccarinelli and was tipped to rise through the ranks of amateur boxing.

Mr Maccarinelli described him as a "tremendously talented kid" who "had everything going for him."

Mr Hughes started his boxing career at the age of nine at Bonymaen ABC boxing gym in Swansea, where Mr Maccarinelli took him under his wing.

He had just completed the first year of his finance degree at Queen Mary University of London.

Mr Maccarinelli said: "He was a lovely boy - he was a credit to his family.

"He is going to be a great loss."

School friend Georgia Thomas, 19, said that she was "crushed" when she heard that he had died.

"He was once of the nicest boys I have ever come across and he always knew how to make anybody laugh," she added.

"He always put others before himself and he could make friends with anybody he always lit up the room."

A spokesman for Bishop Vaughan Catholic School, where Mr Hughes had been a student, described him as an "exceptionally talented sportsman".

"His warm and gentle character meant that he had many friends and they, the staff and the governors all hold his family in their thoughts and prayers at this very difficult time," he said.

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office confirmed that staff are supporting Mr Hughes's family, and are in contact with Greek and UK police.