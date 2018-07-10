South West Wales

M4 motorway crash victim remains 'critical'

  • 10 July 2018
Queuing vehicles on the M4 near Penllergaer
Image caption The crash on Monday afternoon led to the motorway being shut for several hours near Penllergaer

A 23-year-old car driver remains in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash closed the M4 motorway.

The man was airlifted to hospital in Cardiff following the collision on Monday afternoon between a white Seat Ibiza and a Mercedes Sprinter van.

The crash closed the motorway westbound from Swansea between junction 47 Penllergaer and 48 Hendy for about six hours.

Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

