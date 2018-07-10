M4 motorway crash victim remains 'critical'
- 10 July 2018
A 23-year-old car driver remains in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash closed the M4 motorway.
The man was airlifted to hospital in Cardiff following the collision on Monday afternoon between a white Seat Ibiza and a Mercedes Sprinter van.
The crash closed the motorway westbound from Swansea between junction 47 Penllergaer and 48 Hendy for about six hours.
Police have appealed for witnesses to come forward.