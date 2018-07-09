Image copyright Vardre RFC Image caption The pitch was "completely burnt" by the time fire crews arrived, the club said

A Swansea rugby club's bosses are "devastated" after one of their pitches was set alight in a suspected arson.

The second pitch belonging to Vardre RFC, based in Clydach, was badly burnt during the fire on Sunday.

South Wales Police are investigating the fire after Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue service were called at about 13:30 BST.

The club spends up to £5,000 a year over the summer to fertilise and reseed the pitches.

"We are worried that it will affect our season and prevent players from all ages enjoying the sports they love," the committee said.

By the time fire crews arrived, the committee said the pitch was "completely burnt."

"We are extremely proud of the quality of our pitches," a spokesman said.

"These facilities are used by the mini, junior, youth and senior section of not only Vardre RFC, but Clydach FC as well.

"The second team pitch is also our only floodlit pitch so is vitally important in the season when the evenings are darker, and we require the floodlighting to train.

"It's completely heartbreaking and frustrating when so many good people volunteer their time and effort to improve facilities and provisions for the local community and a mindless, selfish few continually vandalise the Vardre RFC playing facilities.

"Currently, we are unsure how long and how much it will cost to get the pitch back to its original state."