Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Hill's weight has plummeted since he fell ill

A British backpacker who contracted sepsis after being bitten by a mosquito has been moved to a Thai hospital after being "stuck" overseas for two months.

Calvin Hill, 27, from Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, was flown to Thailand on Sunday after being in the Cambodian hospital for nine weeks.

His relatives said doctors estimate he will be there for about another month.

The family have spent £8,000 travelling back and forth to be with Mr Hill since May.

Mr Hill was transported to Thailand by medic plane, more than two months after developing sepsis from the mosquito bite.

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Hill pictured in Cambodia before he was taken ill

He was found by roommates in a hostel, unconscious and "not breathing properly", three days before he was due home.

He spent two weeks in a coma, with doctors telling his family to expect the worst.

Despite doctors' predictions he has since come out of the coma and is now able to talk and move his limbs, but is half of his original weight and has a hole in his foot.

"They are saying he's too unwell to bring home, but he's never going to get better until he comes home," his mother Tracey said.

She felt that the hospital in Thailand was "much better".

"Thailand has better resources and the nurses are really looking after him."

Image copyright Family photo Image caption Calvin Hill was in a coma for two weeks, according to his family

"They are running tests at the moment which will show us where we are."

Mr Hill is unable to fly home at the moment because he needs to lie down during the flight, and would not be able to sit up for landing and take off.

During his time abroad, Mr Hill's family have spent more than £8,000 on flights, hotel stays and extending his visa after it ran out.

"I don't begrudge paying it at all," Tracey added. "But it is a lot of money to find almost immediately.

"It is worth it for Calvin though."