South West Wales

Child cut free after three-vehicle crash near Llandeilo

  • 8 July 2018
accident sign

A child and an adult were taken to hospital following a three-vehicle crash in Carmarthenshire on Sunday.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said it was called to the scene, between Broadoak and Llandeilo, just before 16:30 BST.

A spokesman said the child had been trapped in one of the vehicles and had to be freed by crews.

