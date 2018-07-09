Image copyright Google

Swansea Council officials have hit out after five lifebuoys were stolen from the banks of the River Tawe in a week.

A member of the public noticed the life-saving devices were missing at the end of June.

Swansea Council has since replaced them. It vowed to prosecute the thieves and is reviewing CCTV footage.

Tourism cabinet member Robert Francis-Davies said: "We'll be stepping up our checks and patrols in the area to deter this kind of behaviour."