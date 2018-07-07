A road has been closed after a serious crash involving one vehicle in Carmarthenshire.

Police were called to the scene on the A40 between Llandeilo and The Cottage Inn at about 16:25 BST.

A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said the road would be "closed until further notice, which could be some time".

Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and police thanked them for their patience.