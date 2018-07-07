A40 near Llandeilo closed after single vehicle crash
- 7 July 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A road has been closed after a serious crash involving one vehicle in Carmarthenshire.
Police were called to the scene on the A40 between Llandeilo and The Cottage Inn at about 16:25 BST.
A spokeswoman for Dyfed-Powys Police said the road would be "closed until further notice, which could be some time".
Motorists have been advised to avoid the area and police thanked them for their patience.