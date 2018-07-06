Image caption Musician Lewis Hunter Gilmore who died in the M4 crash

Tributes have been paid to a musician who died in a fatal two-car crash on the M4.

Lewis Hunter Gilmore, 37, from Glasgow, died in the two-vehicle crash near Swansea on 2 July.

The collision happened at 01:20 BST on the motorway's westbound carriageway near junction 47 at Penllergaer.

His family described him as a man with "kindness, generosity of spirit, unfailing sensitivity to the needs of others".

The driver of the other car remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Mr Hunter Gilmour's family, who are being supported by specially trained officers, said they were "shocked and devastated by his tragic and untimely death".

Image copyright Traffic Wales Image caption The road has been closed since the early hours

In a statement, they said: "Many have already spoken of a lovely guy whose kindness, generosity of spirit, unfailing sensitivity to the needs of others, combined with a wicked sense of humour, served to make him unforgettable.

"As a musician, Lewis' skills were creative, diverse and inspirational. As a teacher, his patience and encouraging ways helped his students reach their full potential."

Police are urging anyone with information about this incident to call 101.