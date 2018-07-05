Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Cpl Neilson (left) and Cpl Hatfield were described as "exceptionally talented soldiers"

British Army tank crews had been operating a system in "chaos" before a deadly explosion, an inquest into two soldiers' deaths was told.

Royal Tank Regiment corporals Matthew Hatfield, 27, and Darren Neilson, 31, died after the incident at Castlemartin Range, Pembrokeshire, on 14 June 2017.

The hearing in Solihull has heard a key tank part, which created an air-tight seal when firing, was not fitted.

Two other soldiers injured in the blast survived.

The quartet had taken the tank to the British Army range's firing point without written permission.

The crucial part, known as a bolt vent axial (BVA), would have stopped 3,000C high-explosive gases from shell charges escaping into the tank crew's turret.

The inquest heard there was no formal system in place to track when it had been removed, inspected, and refitted.

Lance Corporal Thomas Gough, the loader with the tank's earlier crew, said once he had cleaned the BVA, he had stored it in a box within the tank's turret, called the "brew bin".

But earlier he agreed it was "common practice" to take the BVA to the tower for engineering inspection.

Image caption The Castlemartin base covers 2,400 hectares of land on the Pembrokeshire coast

When senior coroner Louise Hunt asked him why he had not taken it to the engineers, he said he "thought they'd be busy".

She then asked: "How would anyone know it was in the brew bin?"

L/Cpl Gough, who had been with the regiment six years, replied: "Well, they wouldn't, unless I told them."

He would normally have told his crew commander, Sergeant Paul Mitton, the tank had been completely "stripped down" but that day he was busy with other tasks and "forgot".

When Sgt Mitton was giving evidence, barrister Mike Rawlinson QC, for Mr Lawson, asked: "There's no system here of knowing where any BVA is, at any particular time, is there?"

The sergeant, with the RTR for 18 years, said: "That's correct."

Mr Rawlinson asked: "There's no system for making sure the incoming crew know what's happened to the BVA, is there?"

"No there's no system," the sergeant said.

Mr Rawlinson then asked him: "This is chaos, isn't it?"

Sgt Mitton replied: "On ranges, there can be quite a lot of pressure and I think sometimes the pace of life on the range is quite fast."

Army tank drills have now been changed to check the BVA is present, the inquest was told.

The inquest continues.