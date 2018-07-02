Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Cpl Neilson (left) and Cpl Hatfield were described as "exceptionally talented soldiers"

A tank which "exploded" did not have the authorisation needed to operate on the day two men died, an inquest heard.

Royal Tank Regiment corporals Matthew Hatfield, 27 and Darren Neilson, 31, died after the incident at Castlemartin Range, Pembrokeshire, on 14 June 2017.

The inquest heard the men were only in the tank because they were taking a senior soldier out for a "guest shoot", which did not have written consent.

Two other soldiers were injured in the blast but survived.

Maj John Poole, who was in overall charge of Castlemartin Range, told the inquest in Solihull, West Midlands, Warrant Officer Two Stuart Lawson asked to do a "guest shoot".

It is usually done by someone who is not qualified, and is rarely done due to the cost.

A guest shoot should have authorisation in writing but Maj Poole told the inquest he did not believe it was necessary in this case.

He added he had seen charges for the ammunition in tanks stored incorrectly before, but there was no system in place to monitor how soldiers were storing them after they had passed training.

Image caption The Castlemartin base covers 2,400 hectares of land on the Pembrokeshire coast

"We're here today because someone didn't stow the charges correctly," he said.

Senior Coroner Louise Hunt told the hearing "unusual noises" were heard by witnesses before the explosion.

She read a statement setting out what then happened: "At around 3.30pm, a hissing sound was heard and noises and smoke.

"Corporal Neilson was seen to be climbing out of the commander's turret and there was an explosion.

"He was projected out the turret, landing some distance away."

'Truly dedicated'

The inquest also heard from family members and colleagues of the two men, who described them as "superb" soldiers.

Cpl Hatfield, from Amesbury, Wiltshire, was described as "truly dedicated to the British Army", and whose greatest achievement in life was said to have been becoming a father.

He had been in operations in Iraq, Afghanistan and elsewhere during his career.

"To say that his loss has had a massive impact on us is an understatement," his fiance said.

Cpl Darren Neilson's wife Jemma told the inquest her husband, from Preston, Lancashire, was "army through and through".

"He adored the army…he served in Iraq and Afghanistan," she said.

He was my world, my soul mate and hero. He was an amazing husband and daddy. I miss him more than words could ever express."

Both men served with the Royal Tank Regiment in Tidworth, Wiltshire.

The inquest continues.