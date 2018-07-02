Fiona Scourfield death: Boy, 17, pleads guilty
A teenager charged with murdering a woman using a samurai sword and an axe at a farm in Carmarthenshire has pleaded guilty.
Police found the body of 54-year-old Fiona Scourfield at Broadmoor Farm in Laugharne in March.
The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody after the hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.
He will be sentenced at a later date which is to be confirmed.
Ms Scourfield, who grew up in Laugharne, was a volunteer with the German Shepherd Rescue UK charity.
In a tribute, released via police after her death, her family said: "Fiona was a loving and caring person who will be remembered for her kindness, especially her kindness to animals.
"We are distraught by our loss."