Image copyright Family photo Image caption Fiona Jayne Scourfield was an animal lover who volunteered with a charity

A teenager charged with murdering a woman using a samurai sword and an axe at a farm in Carmarthenshire has pleaded guilty.

Police found the body of 54-year-old Fiona Scourfield at Broadmoor Farm in Laugharne in March.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was remanded in custody after the hearing at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

He will be sentenced at a later date which is to be confirmed.

Ms Scourfield, who grew up in Laugharne, was a volunteer with the German Shepherd Rescue UK charity.

In a tribute, released via police after her death, her family said: "Fiona was a loving and caring person who will be remembered for her kindness, especially her kindness to animals.

"We are distraught by our loss."