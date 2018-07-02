One in hospital after M4 near Swansea closed by crash
- 2 July 2018
One person has been taken to hospital following a serious crash which has closed part of the M4 in Swansea.
The westbound side of the motorway between J46 and J47 has been closed since 01:45 BST on Monday.
South Wales Police hope that the road will reopen in time for the morning rush hour.
A diversion is currently in place, taking motorists off at J46 along the A48, and rejoining the motorway at J47.