South West Wales

One in hospital after M4 near Swansea closed by crash

  • 2 July 2018
The M4 westbound near J46 and J47 empty Image copyright Traffic Wales
Image caption The road has been closed since the early hours

One person has been taken to hospital following a serious crash which has closed part of the M4 in Swansea.

The westbound side of the motorway between J46 and J47 has been closed since 01:45 BST on Monday.

South Wales Police hope that the road will reopen in time for the morning rush hour.

A diversion is currently in place, taking motorists off at J46 along the A48, and rejoining the motorway at J47.

