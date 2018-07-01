Image copyright Duane Evans Image caption People soaking up the sunshine on the beaches enjoyed this colourful display from The Red Arrows

Spectacular stunts were watched by hundreds of thousands of people as sunshine drew record-breaking crowds to Swansea beaches.

On Saturday people flocked to the Wales Air Show to watch displays by The Red Arrows from the sand.

But two displays had to be cancelled on Sunday due to showers.

The council said Saturday's event, which coincided with National Armed Forces Day, was its best ever turnout.

The two day show saw displays by The Red Arrows, the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight, and fighter planes from World War One.

Councillor Robert Francis-Davies said it was "one of the best weekends the city has seen".

Image copyright Duane Evans Image caption The hot weather saw record crowds on Saturday as people sunbathed on the beaches and watched the free show

"The Airshow contributes more than £8.4m to local businesses and local economy every year," he said.

"Thanks to the clear skies, we had our best ever Saturday with tens of thousands of people on the beach soaking up the sunshine and the show."

Image copyright Duane Evans Image caption People packed on to the beaches to watch the air show on Saturday

He added: "We're still evaluating Sunday's figures after the rain but it has been a truly amazing weekend.

"Despite the showers, Sunday's show still went ahead and we only had to cancel two of the 18 flying displays."

Image copyright Mark de'Boer Lloyd Image caption The Red Arrows wowed crowds watching from the beaches in the sunshine in Swansea

For safety and security reasons a major road in the city, Oystermouth Road, was closed from Friday, with concerns it would impact traffic to and from the city's beaches.