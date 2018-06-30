Image copyright BWH Agency Image caption Helen Griffin appeared in Twin Town, Satellite City and Doctor Who

Actress Helen Griffin, who starred in the cult classic, Twin Town has died.

Ms Griffin, 59, passed away peacefully on Friday night surrounded by her loved ones, her agent confirmed.

Her agent said: "She was a beautiful, talented, funny, clever and an inspirational woman who is much loved and will be sorely missed by all who knew her".

Twin Town director Kevin Allen said: "The Welsh film industry has lost someone very special."

Swansea-born Ms Griffin was most well known for playing the masseuse in Twin Town.

She also appeared in Doctor Who, and performed a one-woman show, Caitlin, based on the life of Caitlin Macnamara, wife of Dylan Thomas.

In a post on Facebook Mr Allen wrote: "Helen was a fantastic actor and a terrific writer, she was deeply principled but approached everything she did with a twinkle in those gorgeous, sexy eyes of hers."

"She was an intuitive, unselfish and very clever actor."