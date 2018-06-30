Image copyright Google Image caption Motorists have been warned to expect delays, with maps showing how slow traffic is

Two people have been injured in a crash involving five vehicles on the M4.

The westbound carriageway of the motorway has been closed following the collision between junction 38 at Margam and junction 40 at Port Talbot.

Traffic is at a standstill.

Jennie Griffiths, from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service, tweeted to say delays were to be expected and that the casualties were being assessed at the scene.

It come as people head to nearby Swansea for the Wales Airshow, which is expected to attract huge crowds to the city over the weekend.