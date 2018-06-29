South West Wales

Six homes evacuated after Llanelli house fire

  • 29 June 2018
Fire engine

Six houses were evacuated on Thursday night after a house fire in Carmarthenshire.

The blaze broke out at a property in Brynmor Road, Llanelli, just after 23:00 BST.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said the fire started outside the property but spread to the roof, affecting houses nearby.

The cause of the blaze is not yet known, but a probe by fire investigators is under way.

