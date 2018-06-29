Six homes evacuated after Llanelli house fire
- 29 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Six houses were evacuated on Thursday night after a house fire in Carmarthenshire.
The blaze broke out at a property in Brynmor Road, Llanelli, just after 23:00 BST.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue said the fire started outside the property but spread to the roof, affecting houses nearby.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known, but a probe by fire investigators is under way.