Abereiddy's Blue Lagoon hit by 'big landslip'
- 26 June 2018
A coastal adventure resort in Pembrokeshire was hit by a "big landslip", sparking a safety warning.
The landslide at the Blue Lagoon in Abereiddy over the weekend was "the biggest seen in many years", according to Celtic Quest Coasteering, which runs activities at the site.
It created a "big dust cloud" and saw "rumbling and crashing", a statement on the company's Facebook page said.
The area affected will remain fenced off until it can be made safe.
Visitors to the resort have been urged to "adventure safely".