A man has been arrested after £57,000 in bank notes was stolen from a cash machine at a college.

The money was taken during a break-in at Pembrokeshire College in Merlins Bridge, Haverfordwest.

The man, 62, was arrested in connection with the burglary but has been released as police continue to investigate.

Det Insp Elaine Bendle, from Dyfed-Powys Police, appealed for information to put together "the jigsaw pieces" of the 11 June theft.