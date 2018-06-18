A former Pembroke mayor has been convicted of raping a young girl.

David Boswell, 56, was also found guilty of indecently assaulting her and another girl by a jury at Swansea Crown Court.

Boswell, who is still a Pembrokeshire county councillor, was cleared of two other counts of indecent assault and a rape charge against two complainants.

The Judge Keith Thomas told the jury he would accept a majority verdict on an outstanding charge of indecent assault.

The historical allegations date back to the early 1990s.

The jury retired again to consider the remaining verdict and Boswell was remanded in custody.

Boswell was elected as a Conservative county councillor for Pembroke St Mary North in May 2017.

He was suspended by the party when police charged him.