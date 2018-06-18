Image caption Local resident Judith Turnell brought a bag of dead flies to a public meeting about the fly infestation

Residents of a town invaded by thousands of flies are withholding council tax payments until the issue is resolved, it is claimed.

An AMG Resources scrap metal recycling site in Llanelli has been identified as the "most likely" source of the flies.

A meeting will take place later after the council passed responsibility to Natural Resources Wales (NRW) to tackle the ongoing problem.

Carmarthenshire County Council has been asked to comment.

"We are petrified it is going to come back with warmer weather," Glanymor resident Amanda Carter told BBC Radio Wales.

"I set up an [online] fly infestation site which has nearly 500 members on it.

"Some people are saying they haven't paid their council tax this month."

Image caption The infestation has plagued residents in the New Dock area of Llanelli

Council officials were prompted to investigate the problem after protests at a previous public meeting, on 4 June.

"They only come out when we did the first protest - we shamed them into doing something," she said.

"Now, a week after it all came out, they seemed to have patted themselves on the back, thanked everyone for their work and passed it on to NRW."

NRW confirmed it was now responsible for enforcement action.

"The waste that was causing the issues is currently being removed from site and our officers will be checking the company takes the steps required to minimise the risk of future problems occurring," said Paul Gibson, of NRW.