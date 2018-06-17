Image copyright South Wales Police Image caption South Wales Police said the carts were seen riding down the M4 near Port Talbot early on Sunday

Two men have been pictured racing a horse and traps on a motorway while apparently drunk.

South Wales Police said the carts were seen riding down the M4 near Port Talbot early on Sunday.

Two men have been reported for summons to appear before court following the incident, the force said.

South Wales Police's roads unit tweeted "thankfully no-one hurt" as the carts were seen riding between Margam and Aberavon.