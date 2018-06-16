Image copyright Google Image caption Police said the child ran to High Street to raise the alarm after being attacked in the park

A 12-year-old girl has been sexually assaulted as she walked through a park.

She was attacked walking through a play area on the junction of Chapel Street and Gwalia Terrace, Gorseinon, Swansea, at about 19:00 BST on Thursday.

After a struggle the girl managed to get away from the suspect, described as tanned, between 17 and 22 years old, about 5ft 8in and of muscular build.

Police said it was a "frightening experience for the young victim" and are appealing for witnesses.

The attacker was also wearing a black tracksuit with the hood up and sunglasses.

Det Insp Ricky Price, from South Wales Police, said: "This was a frightening experience for the young victim and one which I appreciate will be alarming to the public.

"Patrols have been stepped up in the area and I'd appeal for anyone who has any information, however insignificant it may seem, to come forward."