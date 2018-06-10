South West Wales

Woman, 25, falls 30ft from Tenby cliff on to rocks

  • 10 June 2018
Tenby harbour Image copyright Rhys Evans
Image caption The incident happened near Tenby harbour on Saturday night

A woman was rescued after falling 30ft from a cliff on to rocks in Pembrokeshire.

The coastguard and firefighters helped to lower the 25-year-old on to the beach at Tenby after the incident at about 22:50 BST on Saturday.

The woman was taken to hospital where she was receiving treatment on Sunday morning.

A spokeswoman for the Welsh Ambulance Service confirmed it attended but gave no details of her condition.

