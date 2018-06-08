Image caption AMG Resources in Llanelli is described as a "scrap processing facility"

A scrap metal recycling plant operated by AMG Resources is the "most likely" source of a fly infestation in Carmarthenshire, BBC Wales understands.

The site in Llanelli has been pinpointed as the probable origin of the insect plague by environmental health officers.

More than 150 angry town residents packed a public meeting over the issue earlier this week .

AMG Resources has yet to comment on the situation.

The location is described as a "scrap processing facility". It has held an environmental permit with Natural Resources Wales since 2003.

The local authority has "spray-treated" the area thought to be affected.

Environmental health officers, who identified the insects as common houseflies, have also given advice to the company operating the plant.

Carmarthenshire County Council has warned the public that the treatment may take a few days to take effect.

"We are confident, following extensive enquiries, that we have now located the source of the problem," said public protection committee member councillor Philip Hughes.

The council said it had brought in extra staff and external pest control experts to "help resolve the issue".

Mr Hughes admitted the infestation has been "unpleasant and upsetting for many people" but urged local residents to keep food in containers or the fridge, to clean work surfaces and keep windows shut when possible.