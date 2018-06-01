Image caption Further concerns were raised of coursework marks after Mr Williams was suspended

A secondary school teacher has been banned for 15 months for "inappropriately" touching pupils and shining a laser pen in their eyes.

A misconduct hearing was told Martin Williams, 29, touched the waists of three girls and told them "I love you" while working at Olchfa Comprehensive School in Swansea.

However, a panel ruled Mr Williams' actions were not sexually motivated.

He also admitted uploading bogus coursework marks for some students.

An Education Workforce (ECW) hearing in Cardiff was told the accusations against Mr Williams emerged in 2016 following discussions in another class at the school.

An ECW panel was previously told three girls felt uncomfortable when Mr Williams put his hands on them and he was also referred to as "the creepy IT teacher".

And the hearing was told grades Mr Williams gave to pupils were "inaccurate".

Image copyright Google Image caption About 1,700 pupils attend Olchfa comprehensive school, in the Sketty area of Swansea

He denied the use of a laser pen in class, but the ECW found he had shone beams into girls' faces.

Banning him from teaching for 15 months, the panel said Williams had acted "dishonestly" and his behaviour amounted to unacceptable professional conduct.

Mr Williams, from Llanelli, can appeal the decision within the next 28 days.