Image caption Police cordoned off the scene outside Penlan Police Station following the alleged arson attack

A man has been charged following a fire at a Swansea police station.

Matthew Miller, 28, from Treboeth, will appear in Swansea Magistrates' Court on Thursday charged with arson with intent.

A police car was set alight outside Penlan police station in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fire spread to the station, causing extensive damage to the building in Heol Gwyrosydd, South Wales Police said.

A second man who was arrested, a 22-year-old from Pontardawe, has since been released.

No-one was in the building at the time.

Officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses.