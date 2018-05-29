Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The sharks were found on Rhosilli Beach

More than 50 sharks were found washed up on one of Swansea's beaches over the bank holiday weekend.

Laura Campbell made the discovery on Rhossili beach on the Gower Peninsula while on a camping holiday with her boyfriend.

Natural Resources Wales confirmed they were aware of the incident but had passed it on to Swansea Council to investigate.

Ms Campbell, 24, said the discovery was "shocking".

Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption One of the sharks found on the beach

Ms Campbell and her boyfriend, who are from Berkshire, were walking along the 1.5 mile-long sands when they spotted the sharks.

She said: "We saw sharks every metre or so. I think there were more than 50 in total.

"One of the sharks had a piece of fishing wire going through it and fishing gear had been left on the ground."

The discovery comes just after a mysterious creature was found on the same beach last week.