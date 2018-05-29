Image caption The burned out police car remain at the scene and a cordon in place on Tuesday evening

Two men have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at a Swansea police station.

A police car was set alight outside Penlan Police Station in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The fire spread to the station and has caused extensive damage to the building in Heol Gwyrosydd, South Wales Police said.

The two suspects, a 28-year-old from Pontardawe and a 22-year-old from Penlan, are currently in custody.

A police spokesman said the fire, which started at about 01:30 BST, is believed to be an isolated incident.

Pictures shared on social media show damage on the roof of the station and smashed glass panels on the front door of the building.