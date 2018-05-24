Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption The creature was found on Rhossili beach

A mysterious creature has washed up on Rhossili beach on Gower with experts so far unable to confirm its identity.

It has a 5ft (1.52m) skeleton with a long head and large jaw line and some believe it is a cetacean, such as a whale, dolphin or porpoise.

"When you look at it the first time you may think it is a crocodile, but it is certainly not," said Swansea University expert Dan Forman.

Beth Janetta, 41, discovered the carcass while walking her dogs.

National Trust area ranger Mark Hipkin, who was called to collect the remains, said he thought it was a porpoise.

"We have porpoises washing up quite regularly, as well as dolphins and seals - and sometimes sheep," he said.

Dr Forman, a bioscience specialist, said: "Its jaw line suggests it is like a cetacean whale or a dolphin."