A man has been airlifted to hospital and five men have been arrested following reports of a fight in Llanelli.

Police said the incident happened at about 15:30 BST on Sunday in the New Dock Road and Stanley Street area of the town.

The injured man is in a stable condition in hospital, a Dyfed-Powys Police spokeswoman said.

The men were arrested on suspicion of public disorder offences.

They remain in custody and officers have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.