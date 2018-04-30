Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Saturday's blaze started at about 19:20 BST

Fire service investigators have found that a large fire at a scrap yard in Neath Port Talbot over the weekend was accidental.

The blaze burned for more than nine hours and involved 400 tonnes of mixed household electrical waste.

It broke out on Saturday evening at Sims Metal Management near the the A465 at Skewen.

No-one was hurt although the fire service received dozens of calls because of the large plume of smoke.

Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said more than ten crews were called to the scene with South Wales Police providing crowd control.