M4 roadworks near Pyle brought rush hour to a standstill
- 18 April 2018
Road works which over ran on the M4 near Pyle caused major delays for motorists during rush hour.
The motorway between junction 37 and junction 38 on the westbound carriageway reopened at around 08:45 BST, almost three hours late.
The works caused tailbacks of about seven miles, with traffic jams stretching back to as far as junction 36.
Heavy traffic was also reported in Pyle, where traffic was diverted.