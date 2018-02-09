South West Wales

Lloyd Jones wanted over Glynneath van cash robbery

  • 9 February 2018
Lloyds Keiran Jones Image copyright South Wales Police

This is the man police are searching for in connection with a cash robbery outside a bank in Neath Port Talbot.

South Wales Police has appealed for information on the whereabouts of Lloyd Kerian Jones, 37, after the incident in Glynneath.

Money was stolen from a transit van at the TSB branch on Glynneath High Street on 1 February.

A 31-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the robbery.

Image copyright Tony Peck
Image caption The High Street was cordoned off after the robbery

