This is the man police are searching for in connection with a cash robbery outside a bank in Neath Port Talbot.

South Wales Police has appealed for information on the whereabouts of Lloyd Kerian Jones, 37, after the incident in Glynneath.

Money was stolen from a transit van at the TSB branch on Glynneath High Street on 1 February.

A 31-year-old man has already been charged in connection with the robbery.