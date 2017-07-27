Image caption Swansea council had cladding on four high-rise blocks examined

Residents of four Swansea tower blocks which failed safety tests following the Grenfell Tower fire have been given "further reassurance" they are safe.

Cladding at the flats in Clyne Court, Sketty and Jefferys Court in Penlan initially did not pass tests despite meeting current regulations.

Residents were left "unable to sleep" after the failed tests, carried out following the fatal fire in London.

But the flats have now been declared safe after further tests.

On Thursday, Swansea's full council was given an update on actions taken by the local authority since last month's disaster.

The council will also fit sprinkler systems in its blocks of high-rise accommodation.

It comes as police said they have "reasonable grounds" to suspect that corporate manslaughter offences may have been committed at Grenfell.

The council said it has received Welsh and UK Government guidance giving reassurance over the safety of the cladding and councillor Andrea Lewis, cabinet member for housing, said the products used in Swansea's high rises were safe.

Image copyright PA Image caption The Grenfell Tower disaster has prompted a range of fire safety actions from the Welsh Government

"Although our cladding isn't the same as that used in Grenfell, we also took immediate actions to check these properties and to seek advice from the Welsh Government and UK government's Department for Communities and Local Government about what else needed to be done," she added.

"As well as retro-fitting sprinkler systems in these properties, each flat also has a hard-wired smoke alarm and a one-hour fire resistant front door.

"Communal areas are regularly checked for combustible materials and all tenants have been provided with a leaflet on fire safety."

Cladding from three tower blocks in Newport had also failed initial fire safety tests.

Newport City Homes said samples from the flats at Milton Court, Hillview and Greenwood had been tested.