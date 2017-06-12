Quarry fall teenager is rescued by crews near Haverfordwest
- 12 June 2017
A 15-year-old who fell into a Pembrokeshire quarry has been taken to hospital after being rescued by the emergency services.
Fire crews were called to reports of a boy falling down a cliff at a quarry in Tiers Cross, near Haverfordwest, at about 21:00 BST on Sunday.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service used a ladder to rescue the boy and he was then taken to Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen to recover.
The extent of his injuries are unknown.