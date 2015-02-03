Image caption Bryn Parry-Jones was given a £277,000 'golden goodbye' after he left his post

The salary for the successor to controversial Pembrokeshire council chief executive Bryn Parry-Jones should be £130,000, councillors say.

Mr Parry-Jones was Wales' highest paid chief executive when he stepped down from his post at the end of October and was paid more than £190,000 a year.

He also received a £277,000 severance deal.

The authority's senior staff committee salary recommendation will now need to be ratified by the full council.

The decision by members of the cross-party committee comes after the Independent Remuneration Panel for Wales said a new chief executive should be paid £130,000.

Councillor Paul Miller told his colleagues it would be "inconceivable" to set the chief executive's salary higher than the panel's recommendation.

He also said there was now an opportunity to review car allowances for senior officers.

It comes after BBC Wales discovered Mr Parry-Jones had been given a luxury Porsche lease car worth around £90,000 as his work vehicle.

Police inquiries

The recruitment process for a new chief executive will start in April, with a shortlist drawn up in May.

An appointment is likely to be made in June.

Mr Parry-Jones came under pressure to resign after it was revealed he received cash payments in lieu of pension contributions, which the Wales Audit Office said were unlawful.

Police inquiries into the payments were dropped after no evidence was found of criminal offences.