Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption Anthony Madu was employed as a specialist gynaecologist at UHW in Cardiff

A doctor deemed unfit to work defrauded the NHS out of tens of thousands of pounds, a court heard.

Gynaecologist Anthony Madu, 45, was suspended two months into his job with Cardiff and Vale University Health Board before going on sick leave.

A jury heard Mr Madu, of Woolwich, carried out locum work in England while still earning more than £29,000 from his employers in Wales.

Mr Madu is on trial at Cardiff Crown Court accused of six counts of fraud.

The court heard Madu was given the specialist registrar obstetrics and gynaecology post at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff, in August 2009.

He was placed on extended leave in October 2009 before being "escorted off the premises", said Christian Jowett, for the prosecution.

He added: "In short they suspended him. The following January he began a period of sickness leave."

Counselling

The jury heard Mr Madu got locum work at Sandwell General Hospital in Birmingham, Scarborough General Hospital, North Yorkshire, and The Royal Oldham Hospital between late 2009 and August 2010.

However, in January, March and April 2010, Mr Madu handed in sick forms to his bosses in Cardiff, Mr Jowett said.

He was diagnosed with work-related stress and offered counselling as well as prescription drugs.

The court heard that between October 2009 and June 2010, the defendant was paid £29,150.66 by Cardiff and Vale University Health Board but when cover was included, the total cost to the Welsh NHS was around £49,000.

Mr Jowett said Mr Madu "thought he was allowed to do locum work".

The trial continues.