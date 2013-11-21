Extra police are patrolling in Swansea after a woman was seriously sexually assaulted as she walked to her car after work.

The woman, in her 50s, was attacked in Oystermouth Road near Swansea Civic Centre at 17:40 GMT on Wednesday.

South Wales Police said the attacker was a white man aged 20s-30s, of slim build, unshaven, wearing jeans, a hooded top and a baseball cap.

The police have appealed for anyone with any information to get in touch.

Crime scene investigators are carrying out forensic examinations, while officers are viewing CCTV footage and carrying out house-to-house inquiries in the area.

Det Insp David Hough of Swansea CID said there had already been a response from the public following an appeal for information.

"We are appealing to anyone who may have seen a man fitting the description in the area before or after the time of this incident to come forward," he said.

Reassure visitors

"It was a busy time of the day and we want to hear from anyone who saw the suspect in the area to come forward.

"A dedicated team of detectives are working on this investigation and specially trained officers supporting the victim at what is a very difficult time for her."

He added that extra patrols were being carried out in the area to both reassure visitors and also to identify potential witnesses.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting number 62130365878.