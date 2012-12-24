Police in Swansea are investigating after a 21-year-old woman was sexually assaulted in a pub car park.

It happened between 02:00 GMT and 03:15 GMT on Saturday.

Officers said the victim was subjected to a serious sex assault at the back of the Cross Keys pub in Princess Way.

The attacker is white, with short shaved hair, about 5ft 9ins tall, and of medium build. He was wearing a blue polo shirt and jeans and has a foreign accent.

Officers want to trace the driver of a London-style black cab who picked up the victim from Princess Way at about 03:00 GMT and took her to Wind Street near Ice Bar and onto the central police station in Swansea.

South Wales Police said witnesses can contact police on 01792 614350 or Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 quoting incident number 62120409741.