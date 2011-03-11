A fire at a Swansea house where a 60-year-old woman and her pet dog were found dead is not being treated as suspicious by South Wales Police.

Fire engines were called to the terraced home at Robert Street. Manselton, at 1540 GMT on Wednesday.

Police said after inspecting the scene and a post-mortem examination they were satisfied it was not deliberate.

The fire began in the living room area. The identity of the woman has not been released.