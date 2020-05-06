Wilko faces legal case over unequal pay for women

Image caption Wilko says it will "robustly defend" itself

Two female workers are taking legal action against Wilko over what they allege was three years of unequal pay.

Julia Hanks and Becky Jarman also say management allowed a "bullying" and "boys' club" environment at Wilko's Magor warehouse in Monmouthshire.

An employment tribunal heard how four male workers were being paid at least 10% more for the same role.

The household goods retailer said it believed in "treating everyone with fairness and respect".

Ms Jarman, 48, discovered she was being paid less after two male colleagues started "bantering" about salaries on payday, and asked to see their payslips.

"It was there in black and white," she said. "I trusted Wilko to pay me correctly and I trusted my bosses to value me. At that time I had given them over 16 years of service; these men at that time had provided only two.

"It was a total boys' club."

Ms Hanks, 55, a shift leader who was with the firm for 18 years, said they were "gaslighted" from the moment they raised the issue internally.

"We were lied to, bullied and ostracised. I had never had my work in any role called into question, until I dared to query why I was not receiving the same wage as my male comparators," she said.

Both women were eventually dismissed from their jobs - Ms Jarman in June 2018 and Ms Hackman in October 2018 - after a period of being signed off sick with stress.

The tribunal held in Cardiff in March found there was no evidence to suggest the women were paid less for any reason other than their sex.

Claims of sex discrimination, victimisation and unfair dismissal against Wilko are due to be raised at a court hearing later this year.

"This is one large step in Julia and Becky's fight for justice and equality, but it is not the final one," said Sarah Hexter, the employment lawyer representing them.

"We are confident we will clear the next hurdles and secure the right outcome for them both."

A Wilko spokesman said: "We believe in treating everyone with fairness and respect and while we acknowledge the outcome of the initial hearing, based on the information presented, we are unable to comment further as this is an ongoing matter which we will robustly defend."