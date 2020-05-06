Ceredigion £1m EuroMillions winner claims prize
- 6 May 2020
A lottery ticket-holder has come forward to claim their £1m prize three months after the draw.
The money was won in the EuroMillions draw on 7 February, with the ticket bought in Ceredigion.
"It would have been awful if the ticket-holder had missed out on this life-changing amount of money," Camelot spokesman Andy Carter said.
Players had been urged to check their tickets after someone in Rhondda Cynon Taff failed to claim a £1m prize.