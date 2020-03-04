Image copyright Wales news service Image caption Thomas Channon, 18, was on holiday with friends after finishing his A-level exams

The prime minister will ask officials to begin talks with the Spanish authorities over the death of an 18-year-old at a resort in Magaluf.

Thomas Channon, from Rhoose, was celebrating his A-levels when he fell seven floors over a knee-high wall at the Eden Roc complex in July 2018.

A coroner ruled his death could have been prevented - Mr Channon's parents are calling for a prosecution.

Boris Johnson said he would "seek justice for Tom".

Mr Channon's mother Ceri said she was "overwhelmed and very grateful" with the PM's response.

An inquest last year heard Mr Channon was the third holidaymaker to die at the resort in a year.

Image caption Boris Johnson said he would seek justice for Tom Channon

The coroner, Graeme Hughes, said simple steps of erecting a fence had not been instigated after the death of Thomas Hughes from Wrexham in June 2018.

Vale of Glamorgan Conservative MP Alun Cairns told the Commons Mr Channon's parents "are campaigning for a criminal case to be brought against those responsible".

He called for the prime minister to press the Spanish authorities "to pursue a criminal prosecution that will not only seek justice for Tom but will also send a clear message to other accommodation owners in Majorca to prevent similar tragedies occurring in the future".

"I'm sure the whole house will join with me in expressing our deepest sympathies with Tom's family and friends," said Mr Johnson in Prime Minister's Questions.

Mr Johnson said that to "seek justice for Tom I am very happy to ask the foreign office to begin talks first" with Mr Cairns "and then of course with their Spanish counterparts".

Ceri Channon told BBC Wales: "We are overwhelmed and very grateful that the prime minister has responded to the case.

"I feel immensely proud that we have managed to get the support we have and for Tom to be named by Boris Johnson. We are relieved and hopeful, though it is a bitter sweet feeling."

The family want the Spanish authorities to take up a prosecution for gross negligence manslaughter. They are also pursuing separate civil proceedings and hope soon to meet the Spanish ambassador in London.