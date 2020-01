Image copyright Terry Hughes/Geograph

Two women have been winched to safety by a rescue helicopter after straying into a gully while climbing on a mountain in Snowdonia.

Ogwen Valley mountain rescue said the walkers had climbed most of the way up the North Ridge of Tryfan, which measures 3,010 ft (918m).

A passing group had given them directions, but after losing sight of them the women strayed into the gully.

A coastguard helicopter rescued the women and took them to safety.