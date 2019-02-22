Image copyright Matthew Horwood Image caption Andrew Saunders pleaded guilty to murdering Zoe Morgan and Lee Simmons

A man who stabbed a couple to death in Cardiff city centre has dropped an appeal to overturn his murder conviction.

Andrew Saunders, 21, was sentenced to life with a minimum term of 23 years in 2017 after admitting the murders of Zoe Morgan, 21, and Lee Simmons, 33.

The couple were stabbed to death near the Queen Street Matalan store where they worked on 28 September 2016.

Last year's lodged appeal at the Court of Appeal cited his mental health.

Winston Roddick QC told that preliminary hearing Saunders suffered from an "adjustment disorder", which, if known at the time, would have allowed him to put forward a defence of diminished responsibility.

Saunders, of Castleton near Newport, bought knives and latex gloves in the days leading up to the double murder and searched Google for topics including "the easiest way to kill a person" and "how long do murderers serve in prison".

He was previously in a relationship with Miss Morgan for two years, but she ended it in July 2016.