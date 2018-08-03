South Wales PC in court accused of assaulting teenager
- 3 August 2018
A police officer has appeared in court charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Bridgend in January.
PC Paul Evans of South Wales Police pleaded not guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday.
Wearing a dark blue suit and tie, Evans, from Bridgend, spoke only to confirm his name, address and to formally enter his plea.
District Judge Bodfan Jenkins granted Evans, 50, bail until a pre-trial hearing on 22 August.