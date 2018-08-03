Image copyright Wales News Service Image caption PC Paul Evans has been charged with assault

A police officer has appeared in court charged with assaulting a 14-year-old boy in Bridgend in January.

PC Paul Evans of South Wales Police pleaded not guilty at Cardiff Magistrates' Court on Friday.

Wearing a dark blue suit and tie, Evans, from Bridgend, spoke only to confirm his name, address and to formally enter his plea.

District Judge Bodfan Jenkins granted Evans, 50, bail until a pre-trial hearing on 22 August.