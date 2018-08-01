A grandmother with 65 previous shoplifting convictions has been jailed for stealing £3,400 worth of goods.

Nicola Robson, 44, from Barry, was sentenced to 16 months at Cardiff Crown Court.

The court heard a supermarket manager was left injured after trying to stop Robson from leaving in a getaway car with six bottles of whiskey.

Robson, who admitted 15 counts of shoplifting, stole to fund her heroin addiction, the court was told.

"She left the store followed by the manager and got into the passenger seat of a silver car," prosecutor Rosamund Rutter said.

"The car accelerated off while the manager was still trying to stop the defendant from leaving, dragging him 10 to 15ft across the car park."

Defending Robson, Harry Baker said Robson had become a grandmother since the offence and wanted to become a "proper role model".

"You were stealing to buy drugs," Judge Patrick Curran told Robson, sentencing her to 16 months in prison.