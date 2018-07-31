Image copyright British Transport Police Image caption Police believe the man in this CCTV image has information that could help their investigation

Police have released a photo of a man they want to speak to after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted on a train.

The victim was travelling on a train from Cardiff Queen Street to Llanbradach, Caerphilly on 17 March when she was assaulted.

Police said she was "left distraught" after being inappropriately touched multiple times.

British Transport Police believe the man in the CCTV has information that could help their investigation.